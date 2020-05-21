Frank Warren signs up two-time National Champion to Queensberry

RINGSIDE

OUTSTANDING AMATEUR TALENT Amaar Akbar has joined forces with Frank Warren to launch his professional career under the Queensberry Promotions banner.

The two-time national champion and six-time Yorkshire champion reached the final of the senior National Amateur championships at the age of 18, defeating the No.1 seed on his way to the last two. He was defeated by now promotional stablemate Sam Noakes in the final.

His performances in his opening bouts as a senior resulted in international recognition and a trial for the GB squad was pencilled in for this spring, only to be put on hold by the current restrictions on sporting participation.

He has now made the decision to turn professional and will be trained by his father Zahiran at the Warrior Breed gym in Dewsbury, having now completed his studies for a Level 3 Sports course at Bradford College.

The now 19-year-old super lightweight insists he harbours no regrets over making an early departure from the amateur ranks.

“No, no, no, I was ready to turn pro straight way,” reported Akbar. “I was going to go to the Elite Championships and I had the GB assessment as well, but as soon as I heard the news about Frank Warren I knew what I was going to do.

“I am delighted to sign because I have been watching Frank and all his fighters for all my life really. I am very happy and I couldn’t believe it.

“Even though I am 18 I have been sparring with pros for a long time and from 16 I was sparring world champions, so I am do not have any reservations over turning pro.

“My family have all been into boxing, my dad used to box a bit and I have always been into it. I have done MMA but boxing just stuck with me and I have gone with it.”

Asked to describe his style of fighting, Akbar considered that he will simply adapt to whoever is put in front of him.

“I can do everything really, I can box and I can fight. I think the main thing about me is I can adapt to everything and each opponent. I wouldn’t say I am flashy, but I can make people miss and I can make people pay. That is what I would say.

“I have always had a good following and I will do well on tickets. There are lots of amateurs in Dewsbury but I am the one leading the pack now with having such a big promoter.

“I am definitely excited and cannot wait to get going. It has got me through this present time, while I have always been training, but this has given me an extra boost.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to add another top young prospect to the crop of fighters we have signed recently, who I am looking forward to seeing in action once we are up and running again. Developing young fighters and making them into champions is what we do best and I believe Amaar has the talent to do big things in the sport and really make a name for himself.

Akbar’s first act as a Queensberry fighter was to speak to interviewer Dev Sahni as part of the ongoing Lockdown Lowdown series.