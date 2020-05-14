Floyd Mayweather denies money troubles, names HUGE price for comeback

WBN Staff

Floyd Mayweather has once again moved to deny any notion of money struggles as the American continues to stave off comeback rumors.

The 43-year-old recently outlined that he is staying out of the ring, but still wouldn’t turn his nose up a nine-figure paycheck.

Mayweather even went as far as naming the price which would get him interested in returning to action for a 51st bout.

“People keep saying, ‘Floyd ain’t got nobody, he don’t got this and he don’t got that. But I’m going to break certain things down,” Mayweather told fighthype.com.

“I don’t monitor nobody else’s pockets. Am I comfortable? – Absolutely. Do I make seven figures every month? – Absolutely. From smart investments? – Absolutely.

“But if I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make six hundred million, why not?

“If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it. But there’s no number that’s worth me getting back in that ring and fighting these young fighters to get any type of wear and tear on my body.

On whether a sufficient offer has been made, Mayweather added: “Am I going to fight any fighters as of right now? – No, I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing.

“I’m training, having fun, and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing. I’m not retired from business.

“When I beat Conor McGregor, they said, ‘That ain’t 50 fights (50-0)’. But these guys are fighting and they are making a couple of dollars, they’re crazy.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50-0

Racking up 50 wins and a record any boxer would certainly be proud of, Mayweather hasn’t fought competitively since 2015.

That fateful night against Manny Pacquiao went down in history for mainly the wrong reasons as the pair failed to live up to top-billing or a massive Pay-Per-View price.







Mayweather won at a canter. Whilst Pacquiao nursed a shoulder injury which subsequently required surgery.

Ever since then, the two ring legends have been linked to a second fight after unfinished business. 2020 has been no different despite their advancing years.