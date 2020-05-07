Mario Barrios gives back, helps first responders in hometown

RINGSIDE

📷 Team Barrios

Last week Premier Boxing Champions’ undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), teamed up with Davies Entertainment, to help feed first responders in his hometown of San Antonio, TX, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Policemen, Firemen, Doctors, Nurses, along with other first responders, were fed by the group at five different locations around San Antonio.

Other pro boxers that participated with Barrios in giving back to their community were, James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs), Eddie Ortiz (10-0-1, 4 KOs), and Daniel Baiz (13-2-1, 5 KOs), all of whom are promoted by Davies Entertainment, a promotional company founded by Cameron Davies. Mario’s sister, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (6-1, 3 KOs) also joined in.

“My sister and I wanted to do something nice for all the first responders in San Antonio,” said Barrios, who is at the top of the list of PBC fighters looking to comeback when boxing returns.

“I want to give a special thanks to Cameron Davies and all the fighters from Davies Entertainment for their support in making this happen. It was a great turnout and it was incredible to see the smiles on all the first responders faces.”