Star Boxing announce ‘Rockin’ Fights Rewind’ for May 8 on Facebook

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing swings during COVID-19 sports freeze. On Friday May 8, Star Boxing is set to present the first ever “Rockin’ Fights Rewind” starting at 8:00PM ET, LIVE on the Star Boxing Facebook page.

“Rockin’ Fights Rewind” is set to take place in lieu of the previously postponed “Rockin’ Fights” 39, as a result of COVID-19 shut-down.

Tune in at starting at 8PM ET as Star Boxings stars and top prospects interact with fans as we rewind some of their thrilling bouts at The Paramount. Fighters to be featured include, current #4 (WBO), #8 (WBA & IBF), world rated and current NABO light heavyweight champion, JOE “BEAST” SMITH JR. (25-3 20KO’s) , current #11 (WBA), #13 (IBF) world rated, and current NABA Super Lightweight Champion, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (25-1 21KO’s), current WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental Super Lightweight champion, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (19-2-1 7KO’s) and undefeated rising super welterweight, fan favorite, “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (11-0 8KO’s).

Interact with each fighter, as they answer questions direct from the YOU, the fans, via Facebook Live. Get an in-depth look into the mind of a fighter, as each breaks down his strategy and adjustments in real time while watching the action with fans.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about “Rockin’ Fights Rewind,” “Nothing will compare to physically being at the fights, but with the current circumstances, we wanted to be able to give fight fans the unique experience to interact with some of the fan favorites, while having the opportunity to get inside the mind of a fighter, like never before. It is a chance for our fans to remain safe, but involved and we hope it will bring some joy to these otherwise hectic times, thru the sweet science.”