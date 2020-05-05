Salita joins forces with Warriors Boxing on YouTube venture

RINGSIDE

Salita Promotions proudly announces a partnership with Florida-based Warriors Boxing Promotions to make available both companies’ extensive libraries of fight videos available on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel.

Many of the Warriors library of exciting fights took place during Warriors’ long, successful run at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and feature such stars as former heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko, Evander Holyfield, Michael Moorer, Sultan Ibragimov, Samuel Peter, and Shannon Briggs, top heavyweight contenders Ray Mercer and Jarrell Miller and lower-weight stars including Hector “Macho” Camacho, Joel Casamayor, Kelly Pavlik, Vic Darchinyan, Edison Miranda, Juan Urango, Celestino Caballero, Andrzej Fonfara and Tomoki Kameda.

The extensive collection makes a welcome addition to the Salita Promotions fights already available on their YouTube Channel featuring women’s superstar Claressa Shields and many of today’s most exciting up-and-comers.

“I hope this helps quench boxing fans’ thirst by reliving some of the most exciting fights with the sports biggest names of the past 20 years,” said Dmitriy Salita or Salita Promotions. “My thanks to Leon Margules and Warriors Boxing for their generosity in making video of many of their unforgettable events available online.”

“I am excited to partner on this project with Dmitriy Salita, one of the young promoters in boxing,” said Leon Margules. “I’m happy to be able to bring our prior event content to the fans during this difficult time, and I feel responsible to help keep the great sport of boxing alive in the minds of sports fans everywhere.”

Several exciting fights are already available on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel with more being posted regularly.