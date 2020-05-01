Churchill management sign prospect Karlos Balderas

RINGSIDE

Churchill Management led by Peter Berg, Mark Wahlberg and Sam Katkovski, has announced the signing of top junior lightweight prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas to a managerial contract.

The 23-year-old Balderas, a native of Santa Maria, CA sports a record of 9-1 with eight knockouts and is promoted by Ringstar Sports and fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.

Said Balderas, “I’ve always dealt very well with adversity, every setback has always helped better me and propel me to the next level. In the long run I’ll come out on top.” After a scorching start to his professional career following the 2016 Olympic Games, the popular Balderas lost his first fight as a professional on December 21, 2019 to Rene Tellez Giron in Ontario, CA.

“I’m stepping it up inside and outside the ring and that’s why I’ve joined Churchill Management to help take me to the next level. They have a proven record of success with their fighters and I’m honored to be part of their team.”

Balderas joins former WBA Junior Welterweight World Champion Regis Prograis, Welterweight Contender Alex Saucedo and undefeated middleweight prospect Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams as part of the Churchill Management Team.

Said Peter Berg, “Karlos Balderas’ vicious body attack and lightning speed combinations make him one of the most dangerous prospects in boxing. I’m very excited to start working with him.”

Continued Sam Katkovski, “I’ve been interested in working with Karlos since the 2016 Olympics. He has enormous talent and a possesses a million-dollar smile, he’s a marketer’s dream. I look forward to working with Premier Boxing Champions and Ringstar Sports towards building Karlos into a World Champion.”