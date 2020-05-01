Adrian Clark to front new TV show in conjunction with Everlast and Fight Network

RINGSIDE

📷 David Spagnolo

Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and the world’s premier combat sports network, announced today a partnership with Everlast Worldwide—the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment—cementing the brand as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the all-new Protect Yourself at All Times program.

The weekly series is set to debut later in the year and will air on Fight Network in the U.S. and Canada, and globally across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The network is available on many of the top U.S. video providers, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Fubo TV.

Fight Network is developing the new Protect Yourself at All Times (PYaAT) series in conjunction with consultant Adrian Clark, the multi-talented author, athlete representative, and entrepreneur who originally launched the initiative as a book, podcast, and video blog in 2016. Hosted by Clark, the 30-minute series will serve as a powerful tool to educate and inform fighters and their families on the nature of business in boxing, paired with invaluable insight from a variety of special guests and industry insiders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Everlast, the preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, on the development and launch of Protect Yourself at All Times,” said Ariel Shnerer, GM of Fight Network.

“In addition to the series sponsorship, we look forward to working closely with the experienced team at Everlast on the development and promotion of boxing content on Fight Network globally. Protect Yourself at All Times is truly an investment into the future of boxing, focusing on fighter education and knowledge, and compliments other important charitable and educational causes spearheaded by Everlast and Fight Network, including the Dare To Defend program and Everlast’s Be First Campaign.”

The relationship between Fight Network and Everlast also includes teaming up with Fight Network’s web and social platforms to sell Everlast products, which are hitting all-time high sales records as people re-engage with the value of boxing skills in their fitness programs, and the two companies will also collaborate on further content development..

“We’re proud to partner with Fight Network on the next phase of Protect Yourself at All Times,” said Chris Zoller, VP of Everlast. “Athletes in other major sports have had the luxury of having resources like education & services during and after their athletic careers. Adrian Clark and Fight Network have created a platform with PYaAT to fill that void in boxing, and Everlast is excited to be a part of it.”

“Everlast has been supportive of Protect Yourself at All Times since its beginning stages,” said Adrian Clark, founder of Protect Yourself at All Times. “I am thankful for their continued support. We have some amazing things on the horizon at Fight Network.”