EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Yigit eyes American dream, drops to lightweight

Phil Jay

WBSS

WBN caught up with former world championship challenger Anthony Yigit this week as the Swede hooked up with a new team across the Atlantic.

Yigit, as well as aiming to build on three straight victories since suffering a solitary loss to Ivan Baranchyk, is dropping down to 135 pounds for his return.

At 28, Yigit still has plenty of time on his side and wants to build towards the top lightweight names once the current lockdown subsides.

When the coronavirus pandemic kicked off, Yigit was actually training in the epicenter of Spain but will be heading to the United States as soon as he can.

“It was difficult at first. I was in Spain and was in great shape. But I wanted to start off this year with a statement with moving down in weight. I have to look good in the ring doing so.

“Unfortunately, all plans had to be halted as current events occurred and Spain went into lockdown,” Yigit exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“I flew back to Sweden to continue my training. I’m here while waiting for everything to calm down.

“We have a different approach to handling the epidemic here and it seems to be working since everyone is very careful with whom they meet and interact with.

“My manager is working to get a date. We just need to make sure everything related to the epidemic is taken care of in a proper way before stressing about ‘getting back into showbiz’.

Already known stateside courtesy of a viral photo of what looked a horrific eye injury, Yigit wants to be remembered on US soil for much more in the coming years.

“It’s quite funny because the eye looked worse than the ‘injury’ was,” Yigit pointed out. “The swelling went down after three to four days.

“What many people don’t know, however, is that I broke my jaw in that fight. That took about eight weeks to heal properly.

“So now, I’m looking to party with the lightweights. So if anyone wants to dance, I’m ready!

“The lightweight division is very interesting to follow right now. Many fighters move up and down in weight, landing at lightweight to fight each other.”

He continued: “You’ve got Lomachenko and Teofimo trying to make their fight happen. So these are the guys I have to follow closely if I want to get to where they are.

“However, most of the fighters they’ve beaten aren’t pushovers either. I know I have to go through the same trenches to deserve a spot to fight for the title again.

“Hopefully, I’ll be an established Anthony Yigit. A well-known fighter in the US and ready to fight for the world title against the best,” concluded Yigit.







ANTHONY YIGIT RECORD

WINS: 24

LOSSES: 1

DRAWS: 1

ANTHONY YIGIT FORM

WWLWWW