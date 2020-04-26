EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum questions Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua logistics

Phil Jay

Legendary promoter Bob Arum has aired his views on the chances of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua potentially being made once boxing resumes.

A contract is in place for Fury to battle Deontay Wilder for the third time. But as Arum told WBN earlier this week, alternative opponents may have to be found for now.

This is due to the spectator element and travel issues, leaving everyone involved with a dilemma.

As Fury and Joshua are currently in the same country, talk has shifted to possibly pitching the two together before Wilder. Only if everything can be worked out, though.

Kubrat Pulev is contracted to fight Joshua next and may not be willing to step aside to allow Fury in.

This is where Arum began with his thoughts.

“We’re going to have to figure out whether Eddie has the angle to do a Joshua vs Pulev fight. I don’t think he can do it without an audience,” Arum exclusively pointed out to World Boxing News. “Does he move it to some other place?

Arum then confirmed Pulev is stuck in Bulgaria during the pandemic before moving on to address Fury vs Joshua.

The Top Rank boss queried: “Where can it be made, where could it take place?

“There was a lot of talk about a Fury vs Joshua fight taking place in Saudi Arabia, but with oil selling at almost zero a barrel, how are the Saudis going to afford a big event?

“But for Fury, except for a Joshua fight, any Tyson Fury fight happens in the United States.

“The Joshua fight I could possibly see being in the UK or maybe some Middle East location. But we’ll have to see.

“Again, Joshua still has a contract and obligation to fight Pulev, so how’s he going to get around that?”

As things stand, it seems a lot more likely that Fury will head over to the United States for an interim bout against a lesser name.







Alternatively, if this idea is unworkable, Fury may be willing to wait for the Wilder fight, potentially in early 2021.

Whatever happens, it’s a complicated situation that Arum knows needs a lot of planning.

“It depends on a lot of things. One this is for sure, Fury belongs in the United States. He’s built up a tremendous, tremendous audience here.

“If the travel ban is lifted, or is not as stringent, I would bring Fury over here to fight in a less-expensive fight than a Wilder fight.

“Maybe we could even do the Wilder fight. But somehow we would have to get it financed.”