Sam Cox inks contract extension with Goodwin Boxing

RINGSIDE

Islington’s undefeated 25-year-old Super-Flyweight Sam Cox has committed his immediate future by signing a contract extension with Goodwin Boxing.

Sam is one of the countries brightest young talents.

He has racked up five straight wins since turning professional including one by knockout.

During these five fights, he has appeared at the O2 in April 2019 on a Matchroom Sky show and was due to feature on the Josh Kelly v David Avenesyan card at the O2 that was unfortunately cancelled in March due to COVID-19.

Sam said “It was an easy decision to make. Steve and his team have delivered everything they promised since I signed with them.”

Goodwin was delighted “I have high hopes for Sam. Once this pandemic is over then we can get him back out and after that, we are hunting for titles.”