Andy Ruiz Jr. set to join Canelo, Ryan Garcia training with Eddy Reynoso

📸 Mark Robinson

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has confirmed his intentions to train with Canelo and Ryan Garcia on Eddy Reynoso’s training team.

Ruiz Jr. left Manny Robles after a disagreement over camp effort for the Anthony Joshua clash as the Mexican-American lost his world title belts.

Since then, Ruiz has been working out and losing excess weight of his own accord.

Now, ‘The Destroyer’ has indicated his desire to join up with Canelo, who was in Saudi Arabia to witness his rematch loss to Joshua.

Speaking to WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza via Instagram, Ruiz outlined plans to join Reynoso and his father Chepo.

“We’re talking to the Reynoso team and I think it’d be good for me. Right now, there is no contract signed but I’d like to go with Team Canelo”, confirmed Ruiz.

On winning and then losing the world crown, Ruiz continued: “I was thinking that was my chance for the world title because I lost the first one (to Parker).

“I was training hard and focused on winning. My whole family was praying for a chance and it came (against Joshua).

“I told him that they (the belts) looked very nice and he asked me if I wanted to see them. When I had them all in my hand I asked God to help me win. In the end, what I wished happened.







REMATCH

“(In the rematch) I was too fat to chase him and look for combinations. And I didn’t throw my punches right.

“I think I have to focus on myself. It was never like the first time. There are a lot of opportunities. I have to focus and think that I can be a champion again,” concluded the 30-year-old

It’s believed Reynoso would have no problem adding a heavyweight to his ranks, especially one who has already been a world champion.

Eddy has experienced taking young fighters to the top level, but taking Ruiz on would certainly be an interesting camp for all concerned.

Canelo and Ruiz are firm friends.

