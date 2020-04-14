Mixed response as Andy Ruiz Jr. calls on Anthony Joshua to agree trilogy

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. has once again called on Anthony Joshua to agree on a rubber match following their two contrasting bouts taking place in 2019.

The former world heavyweight champion humbled Joshua in New York, dropping him four times on the way to a shock seventh-round win.

Joshua then regrouped, using a contracted rematch to jab his way to victory in Saudi Arabia. In the process, Joshua regained his belts against a vastly overweight Ruiz.

In the aftermath, Ruiz admitted not training properly for the return. He now wants another chance to prove his first win was no fluke.

“I got the first one, you got the second. Let‘s run it back a third time and see what’s up,” said Ruiz.

The 30-year-old’s calls were met with a distinctly mixed response but more negative than positive.

Mostly, it was the UK fans who weren’t impressed with Ruiz calling out their number two heavyweight behind Tyson Fury.

I got the first one, you got the second. Let‘s run it back a third time and see what’s up 🇲🇽🏆 pic.twitter.com/wpyWHotQbk — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) April 13, 2020

“I paid £25 to see a man who couldn’t be arsed to train, surrender his titles away because of his love of cake. I do NOT wanna see a 3rd,” said one.

Another added: “You had the chance to prepare well and win the second fight. You instead chose not to train like a pro. Unfortunately, that’s made you lose a lot of fans and you’ve dropped way down the ladder. You wouldn’t beat Chisora just now,” added another.

Others stated:

“You got the first but AJ dominated in a manner that makes the third unlikely. Nobody wants to see that fight.”

“Bro, before you get another shot at the strap, you need to prove you are going to take it seriously. What you did in the last fight was embarrassing to yourself and your fans. And you essentially gave the belt away, cause you were to busy eating and partying

“You do not deserve a rematch. You robbed the world of a decent fight by coming in out of shape. You’re a good fighter but u robbed the public of war the second time IMO. AJ boxed your head off, Work your way back up now. The world wants to see Joshua vs Fury.”

Giving Ruiz the benefit of the doubt, comment in favor read: “You think Hearn’s gonna let a fit and sharp Andy Ruiz get back in the ring with AJ? That image still gives Eddie Hearn nightmares.”

“Ruiz knocked him silly the first fight…AJ couldn’t finish an out of shape Ruiz (it) went 12. A rematch is deserved.”

“AJ did not dominate Andy. Andy dominated AJ the first fight. The second fight was boring b/c AJ ran all night but he won.”







MANDATORY

Joshua has his hands full at present, anyway. The two-time title-holder has to fight Kubrat Pulev before Oleksandr Usyk in the next six months.

That’s to keep all his championships intact with the major sanctioning bodies involved.

Then and only then, can a match-up with Ruiz or even Fury for that matter, be remotely contemplated anytime soon.