Eddie Hearn eyeing Fury vs Wilder III force majeure due to virus outbreak

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has seemingly found a positive in the current climate as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of plowing on with plans for Anthony Joshua to fight his mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev, Hearn is hoping the outbreak could lead to a UK blockbuster with Tyson Fury instead.

Seemingly excited about the prospect of the Pulev clash being postponed ‘for months’, Hearn then has his fingers crossed the same will happen to Fury vs Deontay Wilder III.

This would then allow him to make moves to put together Fury vs Joshua in an outcome that may never have been possible under normal circumstances.

Outlining his vision, Hearn told Sky Sports: “Well I think, all of a sudden, does the Joshua-Fury fight start taking priority, maybe over a Pulev fight.

“If the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer. There’s so much that could happen right now.

“I mean anything is possible. But contractually Deontay Wilder is going to want his fight next, whether that’s in July or whether there’s a force majeure (contract provision that allows a party to suspend or terminate the performance of its obligations) that takes that to October, November wherever.

“Right now, for us, we’re fighting Kubrat Pulev, June 20. It could be July 25. But everything is uncertain at the moment whilst the country and the world try to contain this pandemic.”

Pulev himself is resigned to a further wait on the Joshua fight (again) after taking to his channels to inform fans on Thursday.

“The pandemic of coronavirus requires a delay of the battle for several months!” – he said, before adding that fans could catch him discussing the situation in an interview to be broadcast soon.

“Watch the whole interview on Saturday (21.03), on the Тази sʺbota I nedelâ show on bTV.”







FURY vs WILDER III

In regards to whether Hearn has a shot of landing Fury for Joshua, ‘The Gypsy King’ has spoken little about any third fight with Wilder since stopping him in seven rounds at the MGM Grand last month.

Wilder invoked his contracted clause, and according to co-manager Shelly Finkel, firmly wants the fight next.

Las Vegas was set to stage again in July, but with the bright lights of the strip darkened for the first time in years, nobody knows when the trilogy may be completed.

Both Fury and Joshua have mandatories due against Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk, which are almost certain to be given a few months of reprieve.