Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders announcement date, summer delay revealed

A super-middleweight battle between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders was due to be officially confirmed this Monday, Eddie Hearn has revealed.

As World Boxing News first revealed, the fight was done and dusted for May 2nd. Then, a coronavirus s—storm hit and everyone was forced to re-evaluate their situation.

Canelo vs Saunders is now likely to be put off until June or July, COVID-19 dependant. And once the boxing world is resumed following the crisis.

Rumors began earlier this week that Canelo was ready to blow Saunders off for a September trilogy clash with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Hearn has moved to state this is certainly not the case.

“Billy Joe, at the minute, has with a deal in place to fight Canelo,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Everything now depends on when the sport begins.

“That fight was supposed to take place on Cinco de Mayo. Now we know that’s definitely not happening.

“Will boxing return in June, July? If it does, there’s every chance that Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez in that period. The date of (any) Golovkin fight will be put back.

“I think with the whole disruption, the old Cinco de Mayo and September 13 weekend will have to take a back seat.”

On the announcement, Hearn added: “Right now, Billy Joe Saunders is actually in Vegas, training. We were supposed to have a press conference on Monday, to announce the Canelo Alvarez fight.

“He’s out training with Ben Davison and Josh Taylor, who has just had his fight postponed for May 2 as well. No one knows what they’re doing.

"It's the moment where you've got to stay focused, you've got to stay disciplined. I believe Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez, as long as the boxing schedule returns in the summer."







CANELO vs GGG III

The Matchroom boss knows there’s a distinct chance boxing may not be ready by the summer. Therefore, this leaves Saunders potentially waiting until 2021.

Not an ideal scenario for anyone as coronavirus continues to affect the entire population of the world.

The worst-case for Saunders could be a place on the Canelo vs Golovkin III undercard in the fall – with a contracted guarantee for the winner.

We wait and see how things transpire.