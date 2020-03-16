I wouldn’t be surprised if Tyson Fury decided to retire this year

Phil Jay

Tyson Fury has been hailed as the best heavyweight of the modern era following his spectacular win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Less than a month later, and Fury is being hounded by the UK media over an alleged payment to a disgruntled farmer.

Fury, who served a two-year ban for a drug test down to contaminated wild boar meat, is now being pursued rigorously be certain sections of the British tabloids.

Much like when he won the title the first time around, some do not want to see ‘The Gypsy King’ at the top of the sport. They simply want him knocked off his perch.

This is what’s happening now. There will surely be more to follow as long as Fury continues to be put on a pedestal.

Recent allegations were dismissed by promoter Frank Warren, although Fury himself is yet to comment. He can’t be happy with the way he’s being treated again, though.

This happened the last time he won the world title and it almost ended very badly for him. Fury spiralled into a depression of drink, drugs and food. He almost didn’t come back from it.

Now, over four years on and despite embarking on one of the most inspiring comeback stories of all time, Fury is back to being hunted by certain sections of the press.

Would he want to go through all that again? – I highly doubt it.

CONTRACT

With two fights left on his Top Rank contract, which Fury states he’ll walk away from when it’s over, the 31-year-old may well just decide to pack it all in now – and who would blame him?

A third fight with Wilder is due to happen this summer. But with coronavirus taking over the planet, that could be pushed back until the end of 2020. This gives the UK media plenty of time to dig for stories from anyone else they can find to launch against the two-time heavyweight champion.







The vast majority of his own fans would rather see Fury face Anthony Joshua than a third offering with Wilder. Meaning Fury could have some big decisions to make once boxing gets back to normal.

On past experiences, though, and with every boxing title now secured for his legacy, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Fury let the press crack on and hang up his gloves.

Forces are definitely working against him. And if I was Fury, I’d seriously be thinking, ‘is it really worth it again?’