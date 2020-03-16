Olympic Boxing Qualifiers called off as fears grow for Tokyo 2020

RINGSIDE

Olympic Boxing qualifiers were halted in mid-flow this week as fears grow for the next months and the eventual Games in Tokyo this summer.

In light of significant recent changes in the Coronavirus situation and growing concerns relating to the welfare of athletes, officials, staff and volunteers, the IOC’s Boxing Task Force (BTF) has taken the decision to cancel the rest of the Road to Tokyo Boxing Qualifier from Tuesday 17 March 2020.

The decision has been made in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on the travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and affecting their ability to return home.

The LOC is extremely disappointed for all of the boxers, who have been training hard and were looking forward to competing in this event here in London, and for all the staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding event.

The LOC is continuing to work closely with all the international teams and officials to assist with accommodation and travels to ensure they can return home from the UK.

The event’s ticket partner, See Tickets, will contact all ticket holders who are all entitled to a face value refund. See Tickets will automatically return the money within 30 days via the method by which the ticket was purchased.

Booking fees and any other expenses incurred will not be refunded. Any customers that also took out an insurance policy with TicketPlan when they purchased their tickets should contact the company direct via the TicketPlan website.