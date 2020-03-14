Hennessy Sports urge fans, ‘book tickets with confidence’ for new dates or refunds

RINGSIDE

Promoter Hennessy Sports are closely monitoring the situation surrounding the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and will take any steps in line with Government guidance.

Hennessy Sports are proceeding with two forthcoming events:

Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome headlined by Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship

Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, headline by Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the European Super-Featherweight Championship

Tickets remain on sale for both events, but should sporting events be postponed or cancelled due to Government advice, then tickets can be transferred to the new date or refunds will be available from the original point of purchase.