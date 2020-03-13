Scott Fitzgerald vs Anthony Fowler II unlikely next, separate foes revealed

World Boxing News

An expected rematch between British super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald and Liverpool puncher Anthony Fowler won’t be next, according to the British Boxing Board of Control.

Information sent to World Boxing News on Thursday confirms two separate opponents are lined up for the pair.

Fitzgerald is set for a mandatory defense against James (JJ) Metcalf, whilst Fowler must win an eliminator first.

‘The Machine’ has been pitted against Kieran Smith, with purse bids for the two contests going down on April 8.

The BBBofC statement reads:

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

SCOTT FITZGERALD (Holder) v JAMES METCALF – The Stewards decided to put the above contest to purse bids to be submitted. This is in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 8th April 2020.

The contest to take place by the end of July 2020.

KIERAN SMITH v ANTHONY FOWLER – The Stewards decided to put the above final eliminator contest to purse bids to be submitted. This is in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 8th April 2020.

The contest to take place by the end of July 2020.

In other UK title news, Liam Williams has been put forward for a defence of his middleweight title. This is despite being linked to a world title shot.

The Welshman is currently hopeful of landing a WBO shot at Demetrius Andrade, with promoter Frank Warren on the case.

Failing that, or should Williams battle Andrade and lose but decide to keep hold of the Lonsdale Belt, Andrew Robinson will be next.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder) v ANDREW ROBINSON – Following the opening of Purse bids, the above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren.

It will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

WELTERWEIGHT

At welterweight, Chris Jenkins and Johnny Garton face each other on the undercard of Dubois vs Joyce next month.

The victor will then be put forward to battle Conor Benn.