Canelo May 2 Las Vegas date remains on official NSAC calender…for now

Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez is still set to fight on May 2 in Las Vegas despite ongoing fears due to infection spreading around the globe.

Alvarez usually has his opponent and announcement sewn up well by now. In fact, last year – his clash with Danny Jacobs was ratified by January 17th.

But seven weeks on from that mark in 2020, Golden Boy still hadn’t made an official confirmation. Then, the coronavirus hit the fan.

Cinco De Mayo weekend is now under two months away and it will leave only a short time for all to prepare for what promises to be a massive fight week in Vegas.

Add to that the fact that people have begun testing positive for COVID-19 in Nevada and all bouts staged there in the next few months are under threat.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission continues to hold the date in their forthcoming diary. Canelo is scheduled to head back to the T-Mobile Arena.

At this point in time, NOTHING has changed on that front. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya is in constant contact with authorities on the matter.

Two of his events were recently postponed in California where all combat events have been suspended until March 31.

If similar happens in Vegas, it still gives ample time for the Canelo blockbuster, most likely against Billy Joe Saunders, to go ahead.

It all depends on what happens over the next weeks. It’s certainly now down to Golden Boy, Canelo and TV streamers DAZN to make the final decision on an outcome.







Reports of a meeting between DAZN bosses on social media included a three-fight plan stipulation.

Billy Joe Saunders in May, followed by Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III in September and a Japanese headliner in December, have all reportedly been laid out by the streaming giants.

Saunders is a big part of kicking off that blueprint. But as things stand it could be called on the toss of a coin.