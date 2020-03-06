‘Very special announcement’ on the cards as Dillian Whyte resumes PPV career

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

British heavyweight and current WBC interim title-holder Dillian Whyte is back on United Kingdom Pay-Per-View this spring after a ten-month hiatus.

The 31-year-old Jamaican-born slugger, who is due to face Tyson Fury before February 2021, endured a tough 2019.

A failed drug test for steroids was eventually cleared up. It came on the back of poor sales for his clash with Oscar Rivas in July.

Prior to that, Whyte had enjoyed back-t0-back PPV purchases of over 500,000 against top-rated contenders Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora.

Last December, ‘The Bodysnatcher’ made a low-key return to the ring on the undercard of ex-opponent Anthony Joshua’s Saudi Arabian jaunt.

Showing faith in Whyte, promoter Eddie Hearn and Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith had no hesitation in setting up a big fight against Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte is the only current bonafide UK operator on the paid platform if you take away their superstar seller in Joshua.

But only around 350,000 bought Whyte’s last big night in London. Therefore, Hearn is attempting to freshen things up with a trip to Manchester on May 2.

Discussing the fact Whyte keeps stepping up to the plate, Smith was excited to see his second PPV flagbearer in another headlining slot.

Smith also revealed a ‘very special announcement’ could happen soon. It may well be some sort of title addition into the mix.

“Dillian Whyte guarantees Heavyweight drama. We’re expecting another explosive encounter against Alexander Povetkin,” said Smith.

“Whyte is within touching distance of a World Title. But he still keeps taking risks against dangerous rivals.

“We’ve already seen the threat of Povetkin, who overpowered David Price. He also posed early problems to Anthony Joshua.







SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“Dillian can prove himself again as one of the world’s best. There could also be a very special announcement in the coming days.

“May 2 in Manchester should be a magnificent night of boxing,” he added.

After a sluggish victory against Mariusz Wach, UK supporters can expect a lot better from Whyte, who continues to be one step away from a world title shot.

This has been the norm for some time now.