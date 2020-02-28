WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III proposed date and venue revealed

Phil Jay

Promoter Bob Arum has exclusively revealed the proposed date for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III in an interview with WBN this week.

Fury dominated Wilder in their rematch on the world-famous Las Vegas strip last weekend and has since been linked to facing Brit rival Anthony Joshua.

But after clarifying Fury would honor his contract for a trilogy with Wilder, Arum went one better by stating the probable date and venue.

“One hundred percent Fury vs Wilder III will be in America,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “MGM has been very good to us and the fight did extraordinarily well.

“It had a gate of close to $17 million dollars. They are already talking about raising the prices so that the gate would be over $20 million.

“Not to mention, there’s a great appetite for it. We sold every ticket and they were scalping tickets for the fight in the street.

“So yeah. why wouldn’t we do it again?”

TIMESCALE

Asked about a timescale for the third fight to take place, Arum said they certainly want the saga finished before the fall.

“Yeah, sometime in the summer. But not at the end (of the summer). Maybe some time, as contracts provide, in the middle of July.”

As Fury is set to battle Wilder again and Arum’s other top heavyweight is mandatory for Joshua in the coming months, the Top Rank boss is hopeful of setting up a massive in-house encounter.

If both are successful, Arum could promote Fury vs Pulev in an undisputed collision by the close of 2020.

“I could have both sides (for Fury vs Pulev) and it would huge,” he concluded.

UK fans have been vocal in their desire to see Fury vs Joshua as soon as possible. As things stand, that encounter is not on the agenda.

Fury must beat Wilder again, and then possibly Dillian Whyte. Furthermore, Joshua has to take care of Pulev. This is no mean feat for AJ due to recent form.

