Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II Preview / Prediction: The Ultimate 50-50

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

WBN will be at the MGM Grand tonight as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off for the second time at the world-famous Garden Arena.

Wilder and Fury go at it once again for the WBC heavyweight title and tag of ‘Lineal’ champion and number one on the planet.

Getting a sense of what kind of fight to expect this time around is easy. It’s much the same as the first meeting in December 2018.

If the general consensus is correct, either Wilder gets a stunning knockout or Fury wins on points. There seems to be no other conclusion.

Barring scorecard controversy, Wilder vs Fury II is the ultimate 50-50 battle and both fighters are ready for action.

Fury comes into the bout on the back of a horror cut suffered against Otto Wallin and Wilder is well aware of his target.

“If that eye cut open again and it got blood in his face, then that’s going to be up to the doctors because I’m coming in for the kill,” said Wilder.

“They already know my demeanor about myself, you already know my main reason, and you know what I come to do.

“I never imagined just being able to do so many great things in the sport of boxing, and I’m doing them. I’m living witness that you can be from the middle of nowhere, you can come from a place where the system of boxing is not recognized and overcome and achieve greatness.

“And that’s what I’m doing, I’m leading by example. And I just can’t wait until February 22. Fury is going to get sent to the ground and this time around he definitely not getting up.”

Holding respect but not too much for Wilder, Fury knows the significance of victory.

“He’s got a lot of experience. He’s got over 40 professional fights. If he doesn’t know about boxing now at 34 years old, he’s not going to know it,” said ‘The Gypsy King’.

“I thought his boxing IQ was okay (in fight one), but it wasn’t up there with the likes of someone like Wladimir Klitschko. But he was decent.

“He’s always looking dangerous. He always looks imposing and dangerous, so you can never write somebody off like that. That’s for sure.

“I’m not really too concerned about the legacy. I’ve done what I’ve done, and when I’m finished with boxing, I don’t care about the legacy at all.

“The fact of the matter is I care about being active and I care about what’s happening now. So yeah, I think the Wilder fight cements me.

“Winning this fight cements me as the best of my era. No more to prove. Everyone else has been defeated, and there was only me and Deontay Wilder left after 12 years as professionals.

"It's all on the line for this fight. I think it's a massive must for me. It's a massive must to win."







PREDICTION

A Prediction? – Well, my last effort when the pair first traded blows was almost spot on.

It read at the time: “Going out on a limb. Tyson Fury wins via unanimous decision (115-111) after picking himself up off the floor, maybe more than once.” – Wilder vs Fury I WBN prediction.

If the judges had done their job, that would have pretty much been the result.

For the rematch, I’m going for Wilder to finish the job this time. Fury was down heavy twice and will almost certainly be caught hard again at some point.

With Wilder a lot heavier and bulkier, I can see ‘The Bronze Bomber’ ending the argument in style.

