‘He’s not getting up!’ – Deontay Wilder warns Tyson Fury ahead of rematch

Mick Kane

📸 Mikey Williams

With the big fight fast approaching, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder sees the fight as judgement day.

Wilder knows the first fight left a lot of questions unanswered and is looking to make the second fight a more definitive answer to who is the best heavyweight.

“The first fight was an amazing fight.” Wilder said. “It was a very controversial fight. We left people confused about what happened or who won. This is where we come and settle everything.

“This is judgment day. This is the moment where everyone will have a clear conscious after February 22, about who actually won the first fight.”

Coming agonisingly close to a finish in the first fight, Wilder is adamant he will get the stoppage this time.

“This is unfinished business.” explains Wilder. “I’m picking up where I left off at. I knocked him out the first time, I didn’t get it, but I’m going to knock him out this time again and this time he’s not getting up, that’s for sure.

“I promise you that. So I’m looking forward to it. This is a electrifying fight, I’m looking for electrifying energy come February 22 in the arena at MGM Grand. And yes, baby, you don’t want to miss this one. as always.”

Everyone knows Wilder has power, especially in his right hand however Wilder sees it as both a blessing and a curse.

“When you have power it is a blessing and a curse.” Wilder said. “It’s a blessing because when I hit guys, they’re either hurt or they’re going to the canvas.

“And it’s a curse, I feel, because I have so much power that when I hit things, I’m either hurting my opponent or anything that I hit or I’m hurting myself and that’s it, there’s nothing in between.”

Wilder has a chance of creating a bit of boxing history with a win and is looking forward to doing so.

“I don’t play around at all and especially with this fight right here. So I’m looking forward to this fight, this is everything to me, this is the breaking the tie of consecutive title defenses with me and Muhammad Ali, my all-time great idol. I’m looking forward to setting history with that.”