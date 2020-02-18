Closed-circuit ticket information for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

RINGSIDE

Closed circuit tickets for the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury are available now.

The two fighters will step into the ring Saturday, February 22 in a historic mega PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Venues hosting Wilder vs. Fury II closed circuit telecasts are:

Mandalay Bay Ballroom at Mandalay Bay

The Still at The Mirage

Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York

Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York

Moneyline at Park MGM

Closed circuit tickets priced at $100 (not including applicable fees) are now on sale at www.mgmgrand.com

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the highly anticipated rematch between unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury as they headline a historic, mega PPV event Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin squaring off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-round IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator in the co-main event.

WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a “The Mexican Iron Man” will defend his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV featured bout. Plus, in the PPV opener, super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will face 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.