Jack Massey signs contract extension with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions

Frank Warren is delighted to announce that cruiserweight contender Jack Massey has signed a contract extension with Queensberry Promotions.

The recent British title challenger, who was deemed by many observers as unfortunate to drop a decision to Richard Riakporhe at York Hall in a fight for the vacant title, is determined to manoeuvre himself back into the title fold during his second stint with Hall of Fame promoter Warren.

“I am looking forward to a big 2020 where I will hopefully get some big fights and some big title fights,” said the 26-year-old known as ‘One Smack’. “It is all exciting stuff.

“We’ll probably look for a ten-round run out and then look for a title after that, so we are looking for a belt in the next two fights and we will see what is out there and up for grabs.

“We know the fights are out there and there are some great ones to be made in the cruiserweights. It is looking good and there are some big domestic fights to be done.”

Aside from picking up title belts, an obvious aim for Massey is to be responsible for bringing boxing back to the spectacular surrounds of the Devonshire Dome in Buxton, where he has fought on four previous occasions in front of a packed out venue.

“There has been a bit of talk and we have been looking at that,” confirmed the 16-1 man. “If we can get a televised show there with Frank it would be great. It would be just amazing, it is a great venue and it would be wrong not to go back there.

“It would look great on telly and I think it is the largest free-standing dome in Europe. It is a cracking venue,” added Massey, who says he has been boosted by the public support following his performance against Riakporhe last time out.

“It has put my name out there but it was a bit controversial with the judges and the referee. I’ve got to take it as it is and move on to the next one. I’ve got a 12 round fight under my belt now and it was a good one that I can use as a plus.

“It was weird at the end of the fight. I was down but it wasn’t like I had lost because the commentators said I was up and on Twitter it was the second most trending subject after the fight with people saying I was robbed.

“Obviously my zero has gone but that takes a bit of pressure off and I can just get on with it now.”

Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to continue promoting Jack and he is one of the most exciting cruiserweights out there with a big following right behind him.

“We will have a strong interest in the division this year, with Jordan Thompson and James Branch getting themselves into what will be an exciting mix of which Jack is firmly a part of.”