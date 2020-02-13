Isaac Chamberlain signs with Hennessy Sports, lines up two fights in a month

RINGSIDE

London cruiserweight hotshot Isaac Chamberlain has signed a long-term promotional agreement with promoter Mick Hennessy as he reignites his career towards a World title shot.

The highly-talented Chamberlain (10-1-0, 4 KO’s) has been frustratingly out of action for 16 months, but will finally relaunch himself in the division when he features on two Hennessy Sports events within a month, both exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.

‘Chambo’ from Brixton, South London, first features in an eight-round contest on the highly anticipated domestic dust-up between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome.

The 25-year-old will follow that up quickly when he appear a few weeks’ later on an exciting Hennessy Sports event due to be announced tomorrow.

Chamberlain turned professional in January 2015 and stormed through his first nine fights and captured the Southern Area title in a memorable points victory over Wadi Camacho despite suffering a dislocated shoulder injury in the third round. His sole loss was against bitter rival Lawrence Okolie on points for the WBA Continental title, but rebounded with a victory over Luke Watkins in his last fight in October 2018.

Under renown promoter Hennessy’s adept guidance and with free-to-air national TV exposure on Channel 5, Chamberlain believes it’s all systems go as he aims to finally fulfil his destiny and become a World Champion.

Chamberlain said, “The time out of the ring has been a period of immense frustration for me but it has been a real character building exercise also.

“I like to look at the positives and going through this has strengthened my will and determination. I believe that I will be more dangerous and savage when I make my return to the ring on March 28.”

Hennessy commented, “I’m delighted to welcome Isaac to the Hennessy Sports team and I’m looking forward to an incredible ride with him to the World title.”

A key figure in Chamberlain’s decision to go with Hennessy has been Matt Hamilton, an exclusive advisor to Isaac, who said: “We are beyond delighted to have signed with Mick Hennessy.

“His record at creating PPV A siders is without equal in modern British boxing, he is the guy who created Carl Froch & Tyson Fury. We are all in with Mick, it’s a long term promotional deal under Mick’s direction for the remainder of his career. Isaac has enough ability; a vastly improved trainer and all around support behind him for us to want to pick one promotional platform and run with it.

“His path to a world title & PPV A-sider status is, in my view, inevitable. Lofty goals indeed but there is no point in investing a working lifetime in this sport if you don’t have your eye on the big prize.

“And Isaac has always had an unshakeable belief in how far he can and will go in this game.”