Eddie Hearn eyes Prograis-Hooker, Campbell-Fortuna MSG super-show

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is planning a Madison Square Garden super-show which could feature up to two world title fights.

WBN understands Hearn wants to work with Lou DiBella in bringing Regis Prograis to New York after his valiant clash with Josh Taylor last year.

Prograis seemingly did enough to beat Taylor on his home soil, only to miss out on the cards despite beating the Scot’s face to a pulp.

‘Rougarou’ could now top a massive night’s boxing in a battle with former super-lightweight world title-holder Maurice Hooker.

For his part, Hooker is aiming to return to the big time after losing his belt to Jose Ramirez.

Hearn is also looking into the possibility of Luke Campbell vs Javier Fortuna taking place at the Hulu Theater on the night.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has already approved the bout for the vacant WBC lightweight title. It comes after Devin Haney was forced to vacate through injury.

Putting both matches on the bill could be a stretch for Hearn, who is notorious for splitting up big fights into headliners in their own right.

It wouldn’t be like Hearn to approve a double-header of this magnitude. Therefore, it seems likely one or the other would take the top spot.







TAYLOR vs SERRANO

The Prograis clash would be the obvious choice. But if Prograis vs Hooker fails to make it over the line for the event, Katie Taylor’s Women’s mega-fight with Amanda Serrano would be a decent substitute.

WBN believed Taylor vs Serrano was originally eyed for International Women’s Day until time ran away on making the clash a reality.

The contest is definitely on the cards for the coming months, though, with the winner lined up to face Cecilia Braekhus by the end of 2020.

Staging a massive triple-header, potentially in late April, would be totally out of the ordinary for Hearn.

We shall see which of the three make it onto the card.