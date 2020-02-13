Lance Cooksey aiming to step up ahead on March 14 outing

RINGSIDE

Lance Cooksey is ready to take off the ‘L’ plates and put his British-title credentials to the test against a knockout specialist.

The 29-year-old super-featherweight says that after 11 straight wins, it’s time to step up and goes into his fight on manager Mo Prior’s show in Cardiff on Saturday, March 14 saying he’s facing a make-or-break spell in his career.

Cooksey is matched with Anama Dotse, a Ghanaian whose fights usually end early. Of his 20 fights, he’s won 16 by knockout – and lost three inside the distance.

Cooksey said: “Once you’ve had 10 fights you really need to start stepping up and that’s what I’m doing.

“I’ve completed my apprenticeship now and the next couple of fights will determine where I’m going.

“I was hoping for a shot at the Welsh title, but the champion has priced himself out of it. It looks like I will bypass the Welsh title and who knows what will happen if I win my next one ?

“The ambition is the British title and I believe I have the ability to achieve that. It will all be down to getting the right fights at the right time – and a bit of luck.”

Cooksey is trained by Tony Borg and has an impressive amateur pedigree having won numerous Welsh titles during his 70-bout career.

He says he has an exciting, fan-friendly style that will be well suited to the longer distances. “I’m known for my hand speed and workrate,” said Cooksey. “People who come along to watch me expect to see me come forward throwing a lot of punches. Now I’m boxing over the longer rounds I think you will see me get more stoppages.”

Cookey says that when he fights, the village where he lives is deserted !

He lives in Rhoose, near Cardiff airport, and said: “Everyone in the village knows me and most of them come along when I fight. They enjoy themselves ! It’s always noisy when I box !”