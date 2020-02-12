Tickets go on sale for 4th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in June

RINGSIDE

Tickets are on sale now for the 4th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Celebration & Induction Weekend – June 26-28 2020.

The Claridge a Radisson Hotel will serve as the backdrop for this historic event, along with the FantaSea Resort properties and Bally’s Casino.

The legendary boxers, sports managers/crew, media, and community honorees being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame include: Roy Jones, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Sergio Martinez, Calvin Grove, Al Cole, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Laoma Byrd.

“We’re excited to continue honoring all of those who have helped establish Atlantic City as a boxing destination throughout the world,” ACBHOF president Ray McCline said. “Our inductees this year, both fighters and non-participants, played a critical role in helping advance boxing in Atlantic City. Our goal is to bestow this honor on as many as we can for years to come.”

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will be joining forces with BoxingCon, the creators of SopranoCon and MobMovieCon, as well as Manny Rivera and his team at Hard Hitting Promotions, to bring you a KNOCKOUT weekend!

“We are honored to be working with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. BoxingCon is our newest brain child that will unite the beloved sport of boxing and the boxing movies together in a way that has never been done before. The fact that Ray McCline invited us to be a part of this legendary weekend speaks volumes of our brand. SopranosCon and MobMovieCon have set the stage for a new Con dedicated to the love of boxing. This event is going to be a real KNOCK OUT!” stated Michael Mota CEO Boxing Con.

The 4th Annual ACBHOF Weekend will include an exciting schedule of events filled with interactive activities, vendors, art exhibits, boxing memorabilia, music, food, meet & greets, photo & autograph opportunities, live pro boxing, celebrity guests, and much more! Plus, stay tuned for more entertainment and event announcements.