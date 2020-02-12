Ryan Rozicki ready to go ahead of ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’

RINGSIDE

On Friday, February 14, Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs) of Sydney Forks, Nova Scotia, makes his first defense of the WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship against Czech contender Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs) at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

With less than a week to go, Rozicki is putting the final touches on his camp at TNT Boxing Academy in Guelph, Ontario.

“Things are really coming together,” said Rozicki. “My coach Stevie Bailey is putting me through my paces. I’ve been upping the sparring a bit and my eye is holding up. I know a lot of people wonder about that cut, but I can assure everyone that it’s all good. I’m injury free and ready for February.”

Although many fans are content to see “Bruiser” flatten his foes early, others are keen to see the big Cape Bretoner tested over the distance. “We’ve thought the last couple guys might hang around a bit longer, but they keep falling over,” explained Rozicki. “I think Vlad will last a bit longer. At least I hope he will!”

For Vladimir Reznicek, nothing short of a win will do. “I’ve made living arrangements so I can be at the gym everyday,” said the Czech hopeful. “I don’t think anyone could train like I have been. I get world class sparring whenever I want. I’m feeling better than ever before. I’ve been a spoiler before and I’ll do it again. Everyone is talking about me lasting the distance. Won’t they be surprised when I knockout their hometown hero? I am taking that belt home to Czech with me. Facts!”

Three Lions Promotions has nothing but confidence in Rozicki, resigning the hard-hitting prospect earlier this week. “Ryan fits into our corporate culture extremely well,” said managing director Daniel Otter. “We’re thrilled to resign him. Together, we’re going to make some big things happen in short order. If he stops Reznicek quick, it’s back to the drawing board. We’ll keep upping the competition until we find someone who can withstand Ryan’s power. Maybe he just keeps stopping guys all the way to the top, that’s okay too!”

Tickets are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.