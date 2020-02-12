Frank Warren confirms Josh Warrington split as contract expires

World Boxing News

📸 Frank Warren

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has confirmed a split from Josh Warrington leading to speculation the Leeds man could rejoin Matchroom.

Warrington, linked to a fight with Shakur Stevenson next, won the IBF featherweight title under the guidance of Warren at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

The 29-year-old won all six bouts during his tenure with Queensberry Promotions and currently sits on an impressive 30-0 record.

Warren revealed details of the parting on Wednesday.

Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions can announce that the company has parted ways with IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington. The parting comes at the conclusion of his promotional agreement.

The now 30-0 man from Leeds joined forces with Queensberry in 2017. He was quickly steered into the mandatory position for the world title showdown with Lee Selby that he long craved.

This was delivered on a memorable night at Elland Road in May 2018. Josh subsequently defended in a huge Box Office event against Carl Frampton in December at Manchester Arena.

Home advantage for a mandatory defense against fellow Yorkshireman Kid Galahad was secured in June 2019. With his last fight being a voluntary defense against Sofiane Takoucht. It resulted in an emphatic second-round victory.

“I am happy to say that we delivered for Josh on every level. We helped him realize his goals in the sport,” said promoter Warren.

“We all wish Josh every success for the future. And we will always remember the great nights we enjoyed in Leeds.”







STEVENSON

Eddie Hearn could now be ready to pounce on Warrington’s signature as the pair eye a rekindling of old ties which didn’t end too amicably.

Prior to signing for Warren, Hearn had promised Warrington his own stadium fight. Ultimately, this didn’t come to fruition.