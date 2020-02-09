Lucas Browne to make US debut vs Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on March 28

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Australian puncher Lucas Browne has confirmed his Las Vegas debut is set for March 28 when the former ‘regular’ heavyweight champion battles Otto Wallin.

‘Big Daddy’ is on the comeback trail having suffered only the second loss of his career in 2019. The veteran got back to winning ways in November after being stopped by Dave Allen in London.

Browne, 40, blasted out John Hopoate in two rounds and is now rejuvenated.

“March 28 I make my USA debut. Fighting Otto Wallin in Las Vegas,” Browne stated this weekend.

Seeking a bigger test, Browne received an offer from Wallin, who himself is making a return from suffering a reverse.

Wallin lost to Tyson Fury back in September despite seemingly being on the verge of gaining doctor intervention to claim victory. Fury was cut badly. Cornerman Jorge Capetillo worked wonders on the gash to preserve Fury’s undefeated record.

Going down wide on the cards, the Swede lost for the first time in his 21st contest. Despite hitting 20-1, the 29 year-old improved his reputation significantly.







BIG NAMES

Manager Dmitriy Salita knows how important getting back in the win column is for Wallin. His man could land a much higher-profile fight later in 2020.

The likes of Jarrell Miller, Joseph Parker and other top contenders would be on the horizon for Wallin if he can take out Browne as expected.

A firm underdog, Browne knows another defeat could spell the end of his career outside of his native country. Both losses on Browne’s 29-2 C.V happened in the UK.

Nevada offers a clean slate for Browne. But going 29-3 at this later stage of his progression would be unthinkable for any future endeavors overseas.

The clash is expected to make official in the coming days. Furthermore, it will be part of a world title eliminator card at Park Theater broadcast on Showtime, according to Browne.