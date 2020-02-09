Charles Martin trains with ex-Andy Ruiz Jr. coach, eyes Anthony Joshua rematch

Ringside

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin is bidding to land a second chance at Anthony Joshua against Gerald Washington on February 22nd.

The 33-year-old became title-holder in January 2016 when he won by TKO against then-unbeaten Vyacheslav Glazkov.

After losing his title to Anthony Joshua, Martin has won four of his last five fights, with all of his wins coming inside the distance.

A win against Washington pushes Martin up the IBF rankings and one step closer to a mandatory position.

Originally from St. Louis, Martin is now living in Las Vegas and currently training in Southern California with Manny Robles.

Martin bounced back from a narrow decision defeat to Adam Kownacki in 2018 to earn victories in 2019 against Gregory Corbin in March and Daniel Martz in July.

“It is great to be back on the big stage,” said Martin. “Wilder vs. Fury II is the biggest heavyweight fight in a long time. It’s great to be on the PPV.

“February 22 will get me one step closer to my goal of becoming two-time heavyweight champion.

"Gerald Washington is standing in my way, so it's my job to go right through him toward my ultimate goal (to face Anthony Joshua again)."







WASHINGTON

Opponent Washington is a six-foot-six heavyweight contender who was a former college football standout at the University of Southern California and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Born in San Jose, California, Washington scored an impressive victory in his last outing, knocking out veteran contender Robert Helenius in July.

Washington was unbeaten in his first 19 pro fights, before dropping his world title challenge against Deontay Wilder in February 2017.

“This title eliminator is a very big opportunity for me. I’m going to do everything in my power to win on February 22,” said Washington.

“I have the right team behind me. The right mindset. I’ve known Martin my whole career. We even spent some time working together in the ring.

“I’m going to be at my best and I expect the same from him. It’s an honor to be a part of an event like this.

“Deontay and Tyson are both characters. I’m glad I can be a part of what’s going to be a great night of boxing on February 22.”