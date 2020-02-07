Omar Juarez to be Guest of Honor at Tim Tebow Foundation fundraiser

RINGSIDE

Undefeated super lightweight boxing sensation, Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), will be guest of honor at tonight’s “A Night To Shine”, a prom style event for special needs children presented by Down By The Border in association with the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This year’s first-time sponsors Shoe Palace and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), will proudly present Omar at this most touching and heartwarming event.

Makeup stations, red carpet paparazzi entrances, and attendance by local and state level dignitaries will surely make this an evening to remember.

Omar Juarez has been guest of honor three of the last four years, as this event grows larger every year.

With nine hundred people attending tonight, Omar will surely be busy as hundreds of attendees line up to have photos taken with him as well as listen to his words of encouragement.

“This is a great event and I look forward to coming each and every year its presented,” said Omar Juarez, who recently fought on FS1 this past Saturday, winning a spectacular unanimous decision.

“I want to thank Shoe Palace, PBC, Down by the Boarder, and the Tim Tebow Foundation for their support. I know the kids attending will be very happy and this is a very special night for all of them.”