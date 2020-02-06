Kearon Thomas bids to end winless seven-fight pro run

RINGSIDE

Walsall based Kearon Thomas hopes to secure his first professional win when he squares up against Telford debutant Ryan Whitehead at the Bank’s Stadium on the 14th of February.

BCB Promotions’ ‘St. Valentine’s Day Massacre’ event sees Thomas fighting in his base of Walsall for the first time.

In a quest to change his recent losing streak, Thomas is 0-6-1, the 30 year-old has revealed that he hopes a change in attitude and lifestyle will bear fruit come fight night.

“I the past I’ve not really been the best at training,” he admitted to bcb-promotions.com. “I relied on toughness but now my fitness is booming.

“Having had seven previous fights with a record of six defeats and one draw means it isn’t an ideal situation for any boxer but I’ve shown a lot of heart and in doing so have made friends for life.

“Winning has not been the priority in the past but, as this one is a home show, I want to get that ‘w’.

The hard work doesn’t just stop in the gym as Thomas has to juggle a full time job, which he travels for, as well as his family. However, he hopes it will all be worth it in the long run.

“The company I work for have been fantastic, sponsoring me and letting me have the time off. I feel like everything is finally falling into place.

“I see the fight as 50/50. Ryan has been in with some tough lads. I don’t want to underestimate the lad. However, I’m very confident I’m going to win and wouldn’t get in the ring if I didn’t feel I deserved it.”

Co-headlining in the Stadium Suite is Kane Baker and Liam Davies, who both undertake six-rounders with future title tilts in mind.

Birmingham’s Baker, from Bartley Green, is a former Midlands lightweight champion, looking to make waves in 2020.

Davies, a proud resident of Donnington in Telford, is chasing vacant Midlands honours at either super bantamweight or bantam.

Birmingham’s Daryl Pearce also takes on Wolverhampton’s Clayton Bricknell.

Completing the line-up is West Bromwich’s Matt Gordon, the big heavyweight who steps back through the ropes intent on ramping up his ring return.

He’s been a pro since 2015, but spent three years out of the sport after a draw with Lukas Horak. He’d previously outpointed James Oliphant and Jindrich Velecky.

Tickets for the bill in the Stadium Suite are on sale now, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with buffet, and can be purchased by calling the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261.