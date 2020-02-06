EXCLUSIVE: Another TMT member says NO Floyd Mayweather comeback

Phil Jay

📸 Mayweather Promo

Floyd Mayweather is not about to return to the boxing ring for a fight with old foes Manny Pacquiao or Canelo anytime soon, according to TMT member Ishe Smith.

Following on from Ashley Theophane informing WBN of a similar view, ‘Sugar Shay’ sees Mayweather avoiding a full comeback to action.

Smith believes Mayweather would only be part of a crossover event against a UFC star, not versus Pacquiao or any other current top star.

“I’m on the fence when it comes to Floyd fighting again. I do not see him boxing again, but I could see him doing another crossover bout in the future, especially at the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium,” Smith exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Floyd is all about making history, what better way to be the first fight at the new stadium. I don’t think he should box again though.

“In my opinion, he doesn’t have anything to prove in the boxing ring. All these UFC guys keep calling him out so why not do that.”

On the Pacquiao fight, which has been rumored for Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia this year, Smith added: “Manny has been active, so have other young fighters. I just don’t see the need for Floyd to do it.

“If Floyd is teasing comebacks he would have to only be doing it for money. I just don’t see the upside in fighting or boxing anymore. He has everything to lose, and nothing to gain.

“Guys like Canelo and Manny would be so up for a fight with him. I would advise him to stay away from the sport. He has accomplished everything and much more.

“Floyd is one of the best in history and doesn’t need to do it,” he added.







LAS VEGAS CHAMP

Enjoying considerable success with Mayweather, Smith clinched the world super-welterweight crown in 2013.

A seven-month reign saw Smith become the first world champion from Las Vegas and seal a place in the history books.

Last fighting in February 2019 in a loss to Erickson Lubin, 41-year-old Smith has 40 pro bouts under his belt.