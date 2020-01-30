17-year-old prodigy Barrientes Twins return to the ring on Jan 31 in Mexico

RINGSIDE

Prodigy twins, Angel Barrientes (1-0, 1KO), and Chavez Barrientes (1-0, 1KO), both 17-years old, will return to the ring on January 31, 2020 at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico. Both will fight in separate 4-round bouts against opponents TBA.

Angel and Chavez made their professional debut last year at the bantamweight division, both winning by 1st round knockout. The two combined have won 25 nationals in the amateurs, and are looking to duplicate that success in the pros. Together they are off to a fast start as the make their 2020 debut.

“I can’t wait to put on another great performance in Mexico,” said Angel Barrientes, who goes by the nickname AK-47, and has never lost an amateur tournament, winning all fourteen that he entered. “This will be an even better performance since I know what to expect in the professional game. I’m going to be on the attack from the opening bell.”

“I am very motivated going into this fight and I know what is needed to get the win,” said Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes. “I am setting realistic goals so that I can achieve them one by one, with the next one being this upcoming fight in Mexico. I’ll be looking to take my opponent out before the final bell.”

Both Barrientes brothers are trained by their father, Richard Barrientes Jr., and managed by Bob Santos and Luis DeCubas Jr.

“The success they have had and are having as professionals is solely based upon the hard work they put into the gym,” said father and trainer Richard Barrientes Jr. “They work very hard, and that is showing up on fight night. I expect to see another great performance from both my sons.”

“The talent both of these young phenom fighters have is incomparable to most at the same age or place in the pros,” said manager Bob Santos. “It’s exciting to work with such talented fighters, who I know will be a major force in boxing for the next decade.”