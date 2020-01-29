Yordenis Ugas aims to make statement vs Mike Dallas Jr. on Super Bowl weekend

RINGSIDE

📷 Team Ugas

Top welterweight Yordenis Ugas shared his thoughts on training camp and previewed his upcoming showdown against Mike Dallas Jr. before he steps into the ring this Saturday, February 1 in the FS1 PBC Fight Night main event and FOX Deportes from Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

“We are in the final days of a great training camp and I couldn’t feel any better going into this fight,” said Ugas. “Me and my trainer Ismael Salas are working on a great strategy that we believe will be successful. My timing is right on point and every round of sparring has been unbelievable. It’s been an outstanding camp in Las Vegas and I’m ready to go!”

Ugas will look to put on a performance worthy of his headlining slot the night before Super Bowl LIV, and further cement himself as a force to be reckoned with at welterweight.

“This is a huge weekend for sports fans,” said Ugas. “It’s very exciting to be in the main event one day before the Super Bowl. You know that when I get in the ring, you’re going to see action and great skill from start to finish. I always come to put on a great performance.”

Ugas will be challenged by the veteran Dallas, who has faced quality competition throughout his career and enters this matchup the winner of four of his last five bouts, with the only blemish a split draw in 2016 against Dusty Hernandez Harrison.

“Mike Dallas Jr. is a very skilled fighter who’s been in the ring with some very good opposition,” said Ugas. “He’s a crafty veteran who I know is coming to fight with all his heart. His only losses have come against top fighters. I’m taking this fight very seriously and I’ll have to be on my game to really make a statement.”

The Cuban-born Ugas believes that a statement on Saturday will put him back in position to challenge one of the welterweight elite for a second shot at a world title. In March 2019, Ugas came up just short of becoming champion, dropping a narrow decision to then WBC titlist Shawn Porter. Ugas returned to action for a WBC title eliminator in July 2019, and he performed impressively, dropping Omar Figueroa and handing him the first loss of his career.

“My lifelong dream ever since I first laced up a pair of gloves was to win a world title,” said Ugas. “I’ve come so close to accomplishing that dream, but for some reason I’ve come up short. I’m determined to be the best fighter I can be, and I know in my heart that I’m one of the best welterweights in the world. My goal is to become a world champion in 2020.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Beau Rivage Theatre box office and through Ticketmaster.com.