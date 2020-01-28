Joshua set to be disappointed as Fury aims to ‘beat Wilder three times’

World Boxing News

Tyson Fury is relishing the prospect of securing a trio of victories as he looks to rip away the WBC title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, Nevada next month.

The pair collide for a second time with both of them still in dispute of who deserved victory in the first.

Should the ‘Gypsy King’ inflict Wilder the first defeat of his career then the American can activate the third fight between them. Something Fury is more than happy to do.

This news won’t be music to the ears of Anthony Joshua, who had been planning to offer Fury an all-UK clash if he beats Wilder.

Predicting the outcome before the previewing the prospect of a trilogy, the lineal titlist said: “What’s going to happen in this fight is that I’m going to get what I rightfully won last time.

“I’m going to get the green belt. I’ll keep my lineal title. And if he wants to rematch me after, I’ll beat him again. I’ve already beat him once. I know I can beat him three times in a row.”

In a shake-up from his previous 18 months of action in the ring, Fury has opted to revisit old times after linking up with Sugarhill Steward at Detroit’s Kronk Gym.

The reasoning behind the decision is simple – due to the controversial scorecards of the first fight. A KO is the only way he can guarantee victory in Sin City.

As it stands, Wilder has the highest KO rate of all-time compared to any other heavyweight champion in boxing history. But as Fury kept repeating at the press conference, his dreams are telling him ‘number two’.

TYSON FURY

“I’m going to win, that’s what I do. Deontay Wilder can make all the excuses he wants to make,” he said.

“Everyone on his team can tell him he won that fight, but as a fighting man, you know when you win and lose a fight.

“I’m going to go out there give him a boxing lesson and knock him out.

“He’s going to try to and the right hand. If I’m stupid enough to get hit with it, I deserve to lose. I hit the floor twice in the first fight, but it’s all about how you respond. I’m a fighting man.

“If he can’t finish me, I’m going to eat him up.”