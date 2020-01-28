Frank Warren explains lack of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II joint activity

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Promoter Frank Warren has felt compelled to answer questions regarding the lack of media events surrounding Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II.

As the Hall of Famer stated, there have been eyebrows raised at the lack of a full press tour and engagements for a solid build-up.

Due to the pair of heavyweights already being acquainted, Warren believes it could mean overkill to keep churning out Wilder vs Fury.

“Some people have expressed surprise over the short amount of time Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have spent in each other’s company across the build-up to the big night in Las Vegas on February 22,” Warren said in his latest column.

“Simply re-running the frenetic media schedule of the original encounter was never really going to serve any great purpose. This is because they now know each other so well. It would just be going over old ground for the sake of it.

“What they haven’t been doing is sitting idle outside of training hours. Both have been out there banging the drum across US networks and events. Just not together.”

FURY NAME

On Fury working hard to become a firm fixture in the mind of American sports fans, Warren added: “Since linking up with ESPN, along with BT Sport, Tyson has embarked on a promotional mission to elevate public awareness of his personality and talent.

“You have to say, he has done a bloody good job of it.

“There can hardly be anyone in the States, even with the remotest interest in sport, who doesn’t know the name Tyson Fury by now.

“He has put in the miles. Tyson has done the glad-handing across numerous platforms to build the fight.”







FIGHT WEEK

There are just under four weeks left until Wilder and Fury trade blows again. Fight week at the MGM Grand set to be something special.

A packed house is expected at the world-famous Garden Arena for what will be the biggest top division battle for two decades.

Fury remains a slight favorite with UK bookmakers. Whilst the odds are even closer for the US market.

An electrifying atmosphere is predicted. Certainly matching anything in recent years.

