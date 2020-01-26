Layla McCarter to return on April 4th in Portland

RINGSIDE

On 2Pound Sports and Entertainment’s April 4th fight card at the Clackamas Armory just south of Portland, Layla “Amazing” McCarter will defend her WIBF and GBU welterweight titles in a 10 round main event against Colorado’s Brittany Cruz, former AIBA youth featherweight champion.

McCarter, who sports a record of 43-13-5 with 11 knockouts, fought once in 2019 and is on the hunt for a big fight with the likes of Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Cecilia Braekhus.

The undefeated Shields recently headlined a card on Showtime and respectfully acknowledged McCarter on social media following Layla’s critique of her victory.

McCarter won’t be looking past Brittany Cruz, however. Cruz is coming off a win over Darci Vigil in Denver and won’t be coming to lay down.

Also confirmed for April 4th is 1-1 Abdul Kamara, making his return to a 2Pound Sports event to face 5-8-2 Kevin Davila in a 4 round bout.

Making his pro debut will be Ramon Martinez of Hood River against Roman Avetisyan 0-3 in a 4 round bout.

Undefeated from Bend, Oregon Chris “The Truth” Johnson 7-1 (1KO’s) is penciled in to face an opponent to be announced, and 2Pound Sports has more news in store!

Stay Tuned!

The 1100-seat Clackamas Armory is located just 20 minutes south of Portland at 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, Oregon.

To purchase tickets, visit TicketTomato.com and search “boxing.”