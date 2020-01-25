EXCLUSIVE: Opponent target revealed for returning champ Riddick Bowe

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

World Boxing News has been informed of the first potential opponent for the imminent comeback of former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe.

Bowe is set to fight for the first time since 2008 after confirming his intentions to WBN in an exclusive interview late last year.

‘Big Daddy’ has been on the lookout for representation recently, most notably eyeing a run with Eddie Hearn, as Bowe bids to fight again at 52.

WBN can now reveal that 40-year-old Alonzo Butler is being lined up for Bowe in the coming months.

Butler, known as ‘Big Zo’, is scheduled to fight next month at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Ruidoso. A win for Butler against Jesus Alberto Martinez Torres should see the Tennessee man push towards Bowe later in 2020.

With three losses and two draws from 36 bouts, Butler will be no easy task. He also boasts 24 big knockouts on his record.

A most notable reverse came against Travis Walker in May 2011. Butler has fought just six times since them and ends a three-year exile when returning on February 2nd.

More details are set to be outlined after Butler’s bout takes place. Bowe is already confident of scoring his 44th career triumph.

VENUE







VENUE

“We just heard back from Impact TV and Tapia promotions. Riddick Bowe is looking to do a show against Alonzo Butler as his first opponent in Chattanooga, TN,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Mr. Bowe says that Butler is certainly an easy victory any day of the week. He cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

Bowe facing Butler is expected to be the first of many contests for the 1990s icon, who also told WBN he plans to fight many times over the next few years.

This is despite fighting only three times in the last 23 years.

