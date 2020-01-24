ITV Box Office service SCRAPPED, ‘no further plans’ to offer Pay-Per-View

ITV Box Office, which recently showed events involving James DeGale, Callum Smith, Chris Eubank Jr., and George Groves, has terminated its service indefinitely.
Despite signing ‘a landmark deal’ with Premier Boxing Champions in 2018, the channel has struggled to gain subscribers tuning in.
Eubank vs Renald Quinlan in 2017 garnered just 86,000 purchases, leading to a lack of divulging in future figures from the network.
It’s believed subsequent broadcasts failed to set the world alight and haven’t been able to compete with Sky Sports Box Office.
Sky regularly pulls in over 200,000 viewers for even their lowest shows. While those higher can reach up to 1.5 million.
Only BT Sport Box Office has been able to compete with the might of Sky in recent years. Tyson Fury’s first fight with Deontay Wilder saw 450,000 buys.
A second bout will be featured on the BT Sport next month, with high hopes of pushing the one million mark.
Releasing a confirmation on Friday via questions for those enquiring about the future of the channel, ITV basically stated all sports, including boxing and AEW Wrestling, would have to find new homes.