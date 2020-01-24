ITV Box Office service SCRAPPED, ‘no further plans’ to offer Pay-Per-View

World Boxing News

ITV Box Office, which recently showed events involving James DeGale, Callum Smith, Chris Eubank Jr., and George Groves, has terminated its service indefinitely.

Despite signing ‘a landmark deal’ with Premier Boxing Champions in 2018, the channel has struggled to gain subscribers tuning in.

Eubank vs Renald Quinlan in 2017 garnered just 86,000 purchases, leading to a lack of divulging in future figures from the network.

It’s believed subsequent broadcasts failed to set the world alight and haven’t been able to compete with Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky regularly pulls in over 200,000 viewers for even their lowest shows. While those higher can reach up to 1.5 million.

Only BT Sport Box Office has been able to compete with the might of Sky in recent years. Tyson Fury’s first fight with Deontay Wilder saw 450,000 buys.

A second bout will be featured on the BT Sport next month, with high hopes of pushing the one million mark.







Releasing a confirmation on Friday via questions for those enquiring about the future of the channel, ITV basically stated all sports, including boxing and AEW Wrestling, would have to find new homes.

ITV Box Office Service Update

The ITV Box Office service has ceased as of 24th January 2020. There are no further plans to show any future events on this channel.

What will happen to my ITV Box Office account?

As of 24th January 2020, your account has been automatically closed. You will no longer be able to access your account.

What will happen to my data?

Your data is processed in accordance with our privacy policy which can be found here: www.itv.com/privacy

Will the closure of my ITV Box Office account affect any of my other ITV accounts?

No, only your ITV Box Office account will be closed. Any other ITV related accounts you may hold will continue as normal.

For All Other Queries

If you have any further queries, please contact us by email via viewerservices@itv.com