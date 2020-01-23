Full card set for Mike Hilton vs Baldimir Hernandez cruiserweight clash

RINGSIDE

This Saturday night at The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, Silver Bow will present ChampBox 1 with an exciting seven bout card.

In the main event, former National Golden Gloves champion and undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton will take on Baldimir Hernandez in an six-round bout.

Hilton of Trenton, has a record of 9-0 with seven knockouts. The 33 year-old Hilton is a four year-professional, who will be fighting in his hometown for the 3rd time.

Hilton is coming off a technical decision over Hector Perez on March 10, 2018 in Atlantic City.

Hernandez of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico is a veteran who has a record of 20-14 with 18 knockouts.

The 34 year-old Hernandez is a 14 year-professional who won his 1st 14 fights. He has a win over Jose Luis Cruz (37-4-2), Carlos Lira (1-0) and is coming off a loss to Siarhei Novlkau on August 31, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In the co-feature, Trenton’s own rising welterweight Shinard Bunch will fight Fabian Lyimo in a six-round welterweight contest.

Bunch of Trenton has a record of 6-1 with five knockouts. The 20 year-old Bunch has won three straight bouts and is jumping right back in the ring after his 6th round stoppage over Dennis Okoth on January 11th in Atlantic City.

Lyimo of Tanzania has a record of 23-11-2 with 15 knockouts. The 37 year-old Lyimo is a 13 year-professional who has wins over Makali Wawe (3-0), Edmund Ntalentale (1-0), Fadhili Awadh (1-0), Omar Minyagi (3-0). Lyimo is coming off a loss to undefeated Jose Roman on October 24th in Brooklyn.

Also in six-round bouts:

Frederic Julan (11-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn takes on Fidel Munoz (39-21-1, 31 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a light heavyweight bout.

Chris Thomas of Beachwood, NJ (14-1-1, 9 KOs) battles Engleberto Valenzuela (12=16, 3 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a light heavyweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

LaQuan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Alberto Delgado (1-9-4, 1 KO) of Roanoke, VA in a middleweight bout.

Mike Moore (1-1) of nearby Bristol, PA takes on Jakub Sowirko (1-0) of Trenton in a cruiserweight bout.

Quaseem Carter (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, NJ takes on an opponent to be announced.

Highlighting the amateur portion of the card will be locals, Zaire Gross, Kevin Alexander and Jabbar Abercrombie.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing are $25, $39, $59, $79 and the 1st two rows are $99.