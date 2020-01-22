Terence Crawford SHOCKS with OFFER to face Conor McGregor in MMA

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Mikey Williams / BT Sport

Pound for Pound star Terence Crawford has stunned the boxing world by declaring his interest in crossing over to MMA opposite Conor McGregor.

McGregor is back in business after a 40-second victory over ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone and the Irishman is now back in demand with fighters from across the MMA and boxing world displaying their interest.

Nemesis Floyd Mayweather uploaded a poster of the pair colliding in a rematch in 2020. In addition, Manny Pacquiao has also been linked.

The latest to call McGregor out is WBO welterweight world champion, Crawford.

‘Bud’ has also declared his hopes of securing a lucrative showdown with Mayweather himself. Although that looks unlikely due to being represented by Top Rank’s Bob Arum so a showdown with the ‘Notorious’ could be more realistic.

Teasing fans, Crawford hinted it may not be in a boxing ring.

Terence Crawford – @terencecrawford

@danawhite do I need to get my mma gloves ready? — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 21, 2020

“@DanaWhite do I need to get my MMA gloves ready?” said Crawford. The three-division world champion then replied to a fan who doubted his or any boxer’s credentials of stepping into the Octogen. “Lol, you don’t know me I’m not you,” Crawford responded.







