Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II – LIVE TV presser set for Jan 25 in LA

Details were released on Wednesday regarding a second press conference featuring Deontay Wilder and British rival Tyson Fury.

Firstly, the announcement comes on the back of previous rumors there would be no pre-fight events for the heavyweight rematch.

However, the pair are ready to discuss the Pay-Per-View bout once more.

This time, Wilder and Fury will go at it live on FOX and ESPN from California.

Details of the TV broadcast were also revealed.

More verbal insults are expected as the sport gears up for one of the biggest top division battles in two decades.

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will go face to face at a Los Angeles press conference. It will be televised live on FOX, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

The event happens Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 PM PT. A few weeks before they continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.







The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Above all, the fight is a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. Furthermore, It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.