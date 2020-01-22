EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joe Saunders reacts to Canelo green light for May 2

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has confirmed to WBN firm his distinct interest in facing Canelo Alvarez on May 2 in Las Vegas.

Undefeated Saunders is firmly willing to put his title on the line after learning exclusively from WBN of the Mexican’s green light as a potential opponent.

Alongside Gennadiy Golovkin and a couple of other considerations, Saunders is now in the hat to be involved in a massive event on Cinco de Mayo.

WBN also understands Saunders has been made the tentative number one choice by Canelo himself.

Once the four-weight world champion meets with his team to discuss the options, Saunders will be a prime candidate to land the slot.

Speaking to WBN briefly this week, Saunders even revealed there may have already been some contact from Golden Boy Promotions with promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I’ve heard nothing about Canelo yet. I think Eddie has though,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I already bought my ticket for the lottery (of landing a massive fight with Canelo). So I will have to check my numbers.

“One hundred percent we will see what I’m made of if we get this fight done,” he added.







GOLOVKIN

Canelo vs Golovkin III is a big danger to the chance of the Briton being chosen. Network DAZN, who owns the rights to Canelo’s events, has made a trilogy one of their top priorities for 2020.

The building of a new stadium on the famous strip may also help Saunders in his mission. Canelo hopes to be the first headliner there in September. The Cinnamon one needs a higher profile opponent for any date at the 70,000 capacity site.

This is where Golovkin could come in. Any fall deal would leave Saunders with a free run at the forthcoming date.

Other contenders include Matchoom’s Demetrius Andrade and Dmitry Bivol. Plus stablemate Jaime Munguia. And as usual, whoever holds a belt and a challenge for Canelo.

However, Saunders has a greater chance than ever of being in the opposite corner of the 29-year-old master.

More will be revealed by the end of the month. Canelo handler Oscar De La Hoya usually likes to get things done for the Mexican weekend before the season hits February.