WBC Rankings throw up twelve mandatory clashes

World Boxing News

The new World Boxing Council Rankings for January 2020 has thrown up several mouth-watering mandatory bouts for later this year.

Alongside five stipulated bouts already in the works, the WBC is set to order another bunch of champions to defend once due.

Firstly at heavyweight, we all know Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II is set for February 22nd in Las Vegas. Secondly, Dillian Whyte will face the winner within twelve months.

A clash for the vacant cruiserweight strap has already been ordered between Junior Makabu and Michal Cieslak for this month.

Down at 140, Jose Ramirez is all set to face Viktor Postol, at the WBC’s insistence, with two bouts lower down weights also set.

Gary Russell Jr. fights Tugstsogt Nyambayar in his long-awaited return, whilst Nonito Donaire has been rewarded for his WBSS efforts with a shot at bantamweight ruler Nordine Oubaali.

Therefore, that leaves 12 number one contenders waiting for their chance.

Due to the new lists released earlier, some tasty bouts are on the cards.

POTENTIAL MANDATORIES

Artur Beterbiev vs Gilberto Ramirez (light-heavyweight)

David Benavidez vs Avni Yildirim (super middleweight)

Jermall Charlo vs Sergey Derevyanchenko (middleweight)

Jermell Charlo vs Erickson Lubin (super welterweight)

Errol Spence Jr. vs Shawn Porter 2 (welterweight)

Javier Fortuna vs Luke Campbell (lightweight)

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez (super-featherweight)

Rey Vargas vs TJ Doheny (super-bantamweight)

Juan Estrada vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 2 (super-flyweight)

JC Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo (flyweight)

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler (light-flyweight)

Wanheng Menayothin vs Melvin Jerusalem (Minimumweight)







World Boxing Council FRANCHISE

Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko are no longer recognized on the official champions roll call due to their ongoing ‘Franchise’ status.

Both are eyeing up massive bouts in the coming months as they are both free to pick and choose their challenges.

Alvarez could face Billy Joe Saunders or Gennadiy Golovkin in May, whilst Lomachenko is strongly linked to unifying with IBF ruler Teofimo Lopez.