Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor not the only ones chasing Manny Pacquiao

Over the last few months, it’s no secret Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have an interest in facing Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The ‘Pacman’ is riding the crest of a wave since defeating Keith Thurman last July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

But Mayweather and McGregor are not the only ones in the hunt. Many see Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia as far more realistic opponents for Pacquiao.

Spence Jr. is plotting a return to the ring in 2020 after being left unscathed from his horror car crash.

The ‘Truth’, who recently agreed to take on Terence Crawford in a unification on social media, admitted he is relieved to have his health intact after the accident. The American is looking forward to making headlines for the right reasons.

“I already started training last week and I was feeling good. I’ve hit the mitts and everything, ran and stuff too. I’m feeling good so I can continue training in 2020,” said Spence.

“I was back and I wasn’t sore or anything. I felt like I just took a long time to rest and I feel real good. It was like a miracle and a blessing from God. T

“here’s nothing serious that would keep me out for a year or two or would have ended my career.”

PACQUIAO or GARCIA

Spence doesn’t want to waste time by having a tune-up fight. The American wants to build on his profile and progress which begun with victory over Brook for the IBF title back in 2017.

After bullying Mikey Garcia last year, Spence added the WBC green-and-gold belt to his mantelpiece in December to unify the welterweight division.

Pacquaio is still the name of the division, so a showdown with the boxing great is high on Spence’s list.

Should he miss out on a battle with the WBA champion – then Danny Garcia could be next for the Texas man.

“I took some time off and now I think I’m rejuvenated. I’m ready to get back in the gym and train hard and hopefully fight one of the top fighters. I don’t want a tune-up fight. I want to fight Pacquiao or Danny Garcia if he wins his fight (against Ivan Redkach).

“I’m the top dog in the division. I am the king of the welterweight division. None of those guys wish I was back so fast. But I am back and I want to fight the top names in the division.

“Whether it’s Manny Pacquiao or Terence Crawford or Danny Garcia, I want the top names. I do want to be the undisputed champion of the world.”







SWIFT

With a win in his own title eliminator, ‘Swift’ Garcia would put himself in line for the WBC welterweight title held by Spence Jr.

Garcia has also been rumored as a possible next opponent for Pacquiao.

If one of those two opponents is next for Garcia, he is confident in his abilities to become a world champion again.

“I feel like my style is dangerous for both Spence and Pacquiao,” said Garcia. “For Errol, I see he likes to stand in front of his opponents and he isn’t the hardest guy to hit.

“With Manny, I feel like my counter punching and style would also be hard for him. So, I like my chances against both of them.”