Kell Brook: Banana on those Chocolate Brownies, Babi?

Former world champion Kell Brook could target new super welterweight king Jeison Rosario following the latter’s shock win over Julian Williams.

‘The Special One’ returns next month against Mark DeLuca knowing a bigger chance lies on the horizon.

Provided Brook stays unbeaten in 2020, a shot against the winner of the contracted Rosario vs Williams rematch could be in the offing.

This means Brook, famous for his ‘Chocolate Brownies’ phrase, maybe adding some more goodness in the form of Rosario, known as ‘The Banana’.

Rosario will begin favorite to beat Williams again in the return, despite winning as a 9-1 against underdog on the night.

Williams succumbed in five rounds. Furthermore, If the ex-ruler doesn’t fancy the job again, it’s possible Brook might earn his opportunity earlier than expected.

For now, Brook knows has to dispatch DeLuca first.

“DeLuca is in front of me. He’s an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he’s going to come over here like it’s his World Title fight,” stated Brook.

“The fans are in for a real treat and I can’t wait to give them that treat. I can’t wait to perform and for the crowd to get behind me and push me on.

“Dom (inic Ingle, trainer_ has watched DeLuca live a few times. I’ve seen little bits of him. It’s just about getting in there and executing it.

“I feel great, I feel good. It feels good to be preparing for a fight again. I’m fighting back in Sheffield. We know what we get from the fans – amazing support.

"It's always an amazing atmosphere in the arena."







CHAMPS

On targeting belt holders specifically, Brook concluded: “I was trying to make a few fights happen but they never materialized. I’ve got unfinished business and I want to give all I’ve got.

“I want whoever holds a belt. And I want to be a two-time World Champion this year. I want to be on everybody’s lips. So they say; ‘I can’t believe what this guy’s done. I can’t believe it.

“What’s happened? He’s the main man again’. That’s what I’m aiming for.”